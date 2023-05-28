Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Purchased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFQY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VFQY stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. 4,061 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $218.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.32.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.