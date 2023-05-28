Venus BUSD Market Cap Reaches $59.59 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.59 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02210942 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,745,685.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

