Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERO has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $48.75 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of VERO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.77. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.10). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 426.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Stories

