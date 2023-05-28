Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,418 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Veracyte by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 958,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 196,024 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of VCYT opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.40. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $773,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

