Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $51.22 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $51.22 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008132 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

