Verge Price Down 5.5% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Verge has a market cap of $33.54 million and approximately $626,977.90 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,134.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00324096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00552855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00065717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00412754 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,568,800 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,568,788 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

