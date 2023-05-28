Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 645.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,673 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $392,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,350,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,867. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $329.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

