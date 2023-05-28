VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Down 84.2% in May

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CDL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $54.62. 12,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $368.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $63.51.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
