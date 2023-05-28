Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in May

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,196.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($28.61) to GBX 2,050 ($25.50) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.63) to GBX 1,590 ($19.78) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,280 ($28.36) in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $19.24 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Victrex has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

