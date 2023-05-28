Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Viking Energy Group Trading Down 2.8 %

VKIN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,622. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.