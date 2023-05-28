Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Viking Energy Group Trading Down 2.8 %
VKIN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,622. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.83.
Viking Energy Group Company Profile
