VIQ Solutions Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VIQ Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VIQ Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

VIQ Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VQS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

Featured Stories

