Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Up 22.3% in May

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 86,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRPX remained flat at $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,124. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRPX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.