Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,933. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.