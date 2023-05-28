Virtus Family Office LLC Sells 540 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Virtus Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.9% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,823,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,011. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.87.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

