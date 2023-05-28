Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 65.2% in May

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 120,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,782. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1,157.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

