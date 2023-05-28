Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 65.2% in May

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE EDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 120,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,782. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
