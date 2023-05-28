Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $421.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

