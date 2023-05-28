Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 8,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,682. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

