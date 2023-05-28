Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Vivendi Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.