Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Director Acquires $23,040.00 in Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $23,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after buying an additional 282,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,294,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after buying an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,816,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.