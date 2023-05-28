Vow (VOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $240,864.26

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular exchanges. Vow has a market capitalization of $184.46 million and approximately $240,864.26 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

