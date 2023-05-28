W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is PGGM Investments’ 4th Largest Position

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 554,713 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for 2.4% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.85% of W. P. Carey worth $138,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 657,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.