W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $86.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.80.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W. P. Carey Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.66%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.