Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.50 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

