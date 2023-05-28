Wade G W & Inc. Buys 408 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

