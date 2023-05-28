Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 1,590 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $142.25 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.96.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

