Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $117.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.93.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

