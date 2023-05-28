Wade G W & Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $154.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

