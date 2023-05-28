Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 105,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 79,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,248,000 after buying an additional 576,088 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Several research firms recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

