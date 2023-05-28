Waltonchain Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $606,622.76 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,453,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,478,363 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

