Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Boosts Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,798,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905,600 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 11.8% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned 1.27% of Full Truck Alliance worth $110,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 9,662,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,856. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YMM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.