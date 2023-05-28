Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,125 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 2.0% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.2 %

WBD stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,300,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.