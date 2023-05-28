Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

