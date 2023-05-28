Wedbush Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $225.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.55 and a 200 day moving average of $178.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $217.05.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

