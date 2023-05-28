Wells Fargo & Company Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $450.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a reduce rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $379.73.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $394.80.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,351,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

