Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for about 2.7% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.22. The stock had a trading volume of 454,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,893. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $186.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.93.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

