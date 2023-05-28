WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in May

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLDBF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

WildBrain Trading Down 1.1 %

WLDBF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 12,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,506. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

