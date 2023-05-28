Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $235.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global raised Workday to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.44.

WDAY opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average is $188.60.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

