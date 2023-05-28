WOW-token Price Tops $0.0283 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.43 million and approximately $0.39 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003950 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025343 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008880 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
