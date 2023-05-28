WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.36 million and $0.39 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008817 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02833807 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.