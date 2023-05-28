Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $27,793.56 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and $131.15 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $27,793.56 or 0.99810322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 156,449 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

