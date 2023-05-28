Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Hits $0.0439 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $30,039.70 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,083,615,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,083,541,404 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04290739 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,794.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

