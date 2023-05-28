XSGD Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.48 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $65.48 million and approximately $831,739.93 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

