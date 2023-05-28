Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.39 on Friday. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

