ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $399,833.26 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. ZClassic has a market cap of $399,833.26 and $48.65 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00121562 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00045170 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030986 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

