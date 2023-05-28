Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.65. 1,354,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

