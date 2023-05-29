146,030 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,409,000 after acquiring an additional 93,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 464,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 271,200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 119.63%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.