16,762 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Acquired by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,613,000 after purchasing an additional 305,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,466,000 after buying an additional 195,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,753. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

