195,000 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,090,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,546,000 after buying an additional 123,895 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 230,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 520,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,705,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

