200,000 Shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.17% of Relay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $132,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.00. 1,150,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,663. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

