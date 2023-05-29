2,116 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $4.19 on Monday, hitting $445.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.73. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

